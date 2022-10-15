Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $35.83 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 3.1% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $513.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $479.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $523.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $421.50 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

