Rise Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Trading Down 6.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.36 and a 200-day moving average of $171.65. The firm has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.