Grove Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.8% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $1,445,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.5% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 135,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. AF Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $211,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $142.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.88. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

