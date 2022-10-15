Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Down 3.1 %

CVX stock opened at $160.14 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $108.96 and a one year high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average of $158.97.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

