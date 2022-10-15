AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $2,433,269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $142.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $252.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.88. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

