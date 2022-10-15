Cairn Investment Group Inc. Makes New $413,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.72.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average is $108.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.