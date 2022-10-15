Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,162 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 42,709 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,561,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,729,000 after buying an additional 246,290 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 948.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,173,000 after buying an additional 37,439 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $112.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.65. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

