Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lifted by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 3.3% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $160.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $108.96 and a one year high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $314.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.97.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

