Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Match Group worth $53,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,355,000 after buying an additional 889,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 129.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Insider Activity at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. Cowen dropped their target price on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

