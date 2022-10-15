Latitude Advisors LLC Has $609,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,584 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.04 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

