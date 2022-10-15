JSF Financial LLC Buys 486 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.7% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.79.

NYSE PG opened at $125.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.67 and a 200-day moving average of $144.85. The company has a market cap of $298.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

