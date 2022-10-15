Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $5.01 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,755 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.72.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

