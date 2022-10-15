Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Raised by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.04 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

