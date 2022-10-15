Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 170.6% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.65. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.