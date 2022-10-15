Claris Advisors LLC MO Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.4% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 305,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,047,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 497.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 100,419 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 207,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Pfizer by 7,065.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 43,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,465 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.04 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.