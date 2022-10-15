JSF Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JSF Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Pfizer by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.04 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.