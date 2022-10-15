AF Advisors Inc. Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AF Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,332 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.2% of AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 170.6% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

