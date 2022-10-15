Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,143 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,143 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 305,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 497.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 100,419 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 207,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7,065.7% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 43,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.04 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

