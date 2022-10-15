Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $160.14 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $108.96 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $314.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.97.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

