The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Allstate were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 37.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,615 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Allstate by 15.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,899,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,538,000 after acquiring an additional 385,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $290,333,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.92.

Insider Activity

Allstate Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $132.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.21. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

