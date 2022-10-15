Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 176 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after buying an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,797,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $323.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.57 and its 200 day moving average is $451.38. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $739.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $549.44.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

