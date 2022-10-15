Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.52 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.