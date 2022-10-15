Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 6,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 2,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Avalara to $93.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Avalara Stock Performance

AVLR stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 0.99. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $188.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.65.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avalara

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,845,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,852,831.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,600. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Articles

