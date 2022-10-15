Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Trimmed by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $304,475,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $153,507,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $139.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.98. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.93 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 21,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

