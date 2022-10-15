Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $46,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

