CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stake Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of CenterPoint Energy worth $44,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679,825 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,526,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.