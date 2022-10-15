Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 243,565 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 243,565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Targa Resources worth $55,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Targa Resources by 403.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 47.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP opened at $64.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.82 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average of $68.58. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 159.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.