Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $15.51 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $107.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

