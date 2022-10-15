Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,601 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $18,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.7% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ MELI opened at $756.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,711.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $909.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $870.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,403.64.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

