AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $142.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.88. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $252.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

