AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $4,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.88. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

