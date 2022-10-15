Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.56. The stock has a market cap of $331.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.