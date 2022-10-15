Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,578 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AbbVie by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,433,269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $142.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.