Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 842,831 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,007,227,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $131.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.22 and its 200-day moving average is $160.52.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 255.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.60.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

