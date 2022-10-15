Schnieders Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $142.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.88. The company has a market cap of $252.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

