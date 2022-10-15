Cwm LLC Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $44,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $125.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

