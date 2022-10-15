Cwm LLC Has $44.54 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,336 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $44,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

