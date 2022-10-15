Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

