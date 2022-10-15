Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,589 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

