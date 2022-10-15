Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $12.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.9% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.79.

Shares of PG opened at $125.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

