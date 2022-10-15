TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,245 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.04 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

