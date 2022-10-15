Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 111 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 137,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,117,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 117,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after buying an additional 26,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $298.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

