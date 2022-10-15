WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 305,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 497.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 100,419 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 207,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Pfizer by 7,065.7% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 43,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 42,465 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.04 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

