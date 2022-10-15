Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.3% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,048,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after buying an additional 3,392,030 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PG opened at $125.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

