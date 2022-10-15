Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $13.03 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $125.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.85. The firm has a market cap of $298.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.79.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

