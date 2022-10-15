Royal Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 305,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,047,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 497.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 100,419 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 207,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Pfizer by 7,065.7% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 43,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 42,465 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

PFE stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.36. The stock has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

