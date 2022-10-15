DAGCO Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.3 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.77. The firm has a market cap of $172.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.