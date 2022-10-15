Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $8.01 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,866 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

