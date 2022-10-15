Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $276.43 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.51 and a 200-day moving average of $294.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

