Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,866 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 154,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,228 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 592.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 104,412 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $745,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 791,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 78,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.38 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

